Windsor Group LTD Has $400,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Oracle were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.09.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

