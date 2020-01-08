Windsor Group LTD Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

