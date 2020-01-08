Windsor Group LTD Has $445,000 Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 631.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

NYSE:PNC opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

