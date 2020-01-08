Windsor Group LTD Makes New $431,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0593 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

