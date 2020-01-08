Windsor Group LTD Purchases 523 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

