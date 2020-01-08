Windsor Group LTD Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Family Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $139.39 and a 12-month high of $167.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5973 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.