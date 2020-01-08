Windsor Group LTD Sells 4,978 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,208,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $610,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

