Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.87.

Shares of WING opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

