Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.87.

WING stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wingstop by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wingstop by 1,462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

