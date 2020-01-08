WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.25 and last traded at $72.32, 302,418 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 884% from the average session volume of 30,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

