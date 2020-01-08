XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of XFLT opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $9.68.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

