XP (NYSE:XP) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XP (NYSE:XP) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

XP has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XP opened at $36.59 on Monday. XP has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

