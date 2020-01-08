Yoav Galin Sells 6,000 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $595,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,097 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,984.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $103.60.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $273,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

