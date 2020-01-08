Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of YUM opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

