Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.15). Community Health Systems reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 2,265,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 552,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 124,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $307.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

