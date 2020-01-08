Zacks: Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given $28.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $28.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $53.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. On average, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

