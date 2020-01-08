Zacks: Brokerages Set $150.00 Price Target for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $150.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In related news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Alamo Group by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alamo Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

