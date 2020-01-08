Zacks: Brokerages Set $23.00 Target Price for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Yuchai International an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. AXA increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.80. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $467.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

