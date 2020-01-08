Zacks Investment Research Lowers GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLOP. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE GLOP opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.