Zacks Investment Research Lowers OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.