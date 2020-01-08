Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to “Hold”

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $701.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland acquired 44,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth approximately $12,569,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 11.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,780,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 182,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 32.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 136,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

