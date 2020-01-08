Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.13.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $256.47 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $152.13 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total transaction of $7,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.69, for a total value of $433,699.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

