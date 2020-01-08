Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.39.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $98.60 and a 12-month high of $151.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

