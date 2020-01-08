ZUM TOKEN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $372.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $28,509.00 and approximately $372.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00693483 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001788 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001644 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,626,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,626,619 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

