Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TH Capital raised their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as high as $220.09 and last traded at $219.84, with a volume of 5443341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.63.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,528,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

