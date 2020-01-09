AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) Plans to Raise $22 Million in January 13th IPO

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) expects to raise $22 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of January 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,700,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$14.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, AnPac Bio-Medical Science generated $1.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $11.3 million. The company has a market-cap of $112.7 million.

WestPark Capital and Univest Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a biotechnology company focusing on early cancer screening and detection. We market and sell a multi-cancer screening and detection test that uses our innovative, patented CDA technology and our proprietary CDA device. In addition to early cancer screening and detection, our CDA technology has demonstrated potential to assist physicians in cancer diagnosis, prognosis and recurrence. “.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science was founded in 2010 and has 101 employees. The company is located at 801 Bixing Street, Bihu County Lishui, Zhejiang Province 323006, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86-578-2051-6666.

