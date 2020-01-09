Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $43.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,359,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 433,932 shares.The stock last traded at $35.18 and had previously closed at $26.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

