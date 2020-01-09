BidaskClub Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $656.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $192,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,993,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,008 shares of company stock worth $1,447,249. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $4,718,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

