BidaskClub Downgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Hold

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $4,310,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

