Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $116.00. Buckingham Research currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Brink’s traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $93.93, with a volume of 81847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.59.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCO. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Get Brink's alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brink’s by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Company Profile (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.