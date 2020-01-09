Brokers Offer Predictions for Osisko Mining Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. TD Securities lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.32.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -11.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.49 and a 12 month high of C$4.19.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total value of C$30,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,480,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,569,131.60. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 255,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$1,008,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,266.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,100 shares of company stock worth $1,332,050.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

