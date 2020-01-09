Brokers Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $126.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $337.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth about $840,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 313,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

