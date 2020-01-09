Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

CSIQ opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

