Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 173466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 49,860 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,573,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $680.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

