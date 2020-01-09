Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CORT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,712,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,147,000 after buying an additional 190,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 553,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 1,275,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

