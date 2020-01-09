Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Given Media Impact Score of 4.00

Press coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 461.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 445.73.

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan acquired 2,100 shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

