Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,322,218.80. Insiders have sold 293,483 shares of company stock worth $14,792,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.