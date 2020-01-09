E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EONGY. Oddo Securities upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

EONGY opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.30%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

