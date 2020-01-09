Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,909 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 37,237 shares of company stock worth $2,345,693 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

