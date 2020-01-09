Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Evans & Sutherland Computer stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

