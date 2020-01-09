Extremely Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) Share Price

News stories about WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WestJet Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of -4.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

WJAFF opened at $23.48 on Thursday. WestJet Airlines has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

