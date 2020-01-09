Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $87,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,417 shares of company stock worth $1,040,899. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 857,143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 133,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 586,589 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.