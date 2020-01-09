FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Down 5% on Insider Selling

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) fell 5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.25, 5,678,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 5,205,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Specifically, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FEYE. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.01.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FireEye by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FireEye by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.