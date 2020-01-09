Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOXF. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 849.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.