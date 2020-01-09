Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FULC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 14th

Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FULC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 14th. Fulcrum Therapeutics had issued 4,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FULC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,589,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,559,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

