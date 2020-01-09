FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.87. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

