FY2019 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $7.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

