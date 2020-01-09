FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE BOH opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

