FY2019 EPS Estimates for Superior Energy Services, Inc. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($10.73) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($10.70). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

SPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE:SPN opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $79.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,612,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,686 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,601,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 296,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,483,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 634,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 281,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,181,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

