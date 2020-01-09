Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,121,162 shares in the company, valued at $62,353,181.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,890.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 158.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 589,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $9,458,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

